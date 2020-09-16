Eternit’s ‘solar roof tile’ approved in Brazil

Concrete tiles that produce solar energy are approved by Inmetro and can now be sold in Brazil. Eternit, a manufacturer of construction materials and responsible for the technology, foresees that its commercialization will start only from the second quarter of 2021.

To enable the generation of solar energy, the manufacturer inserted small photovoltaic plates on the top of the tiles. At only 36.5 cm by 47.5 cm in size, each one has 9.16 watts of power and a monthly capacity to produce 1.15 Kilowatt hours (Kwh) per month.

The company states that, once installed, the system can generate returns in a period of 3 to 5 years. For small homes, about 150 solar tiles are required; for high-end homes, the number quadruples.

A select group of customers will have early access to the new technology, which will be produced in a factory in the interior of São Paulo, owned by the company Tégula Solar, which belongs to the Eternit Group.

National production

The company’s initiative contributes to the development of national production of solar energy equipment, which, lately, has been the subject of many debates. While some defend the growth of the sector and industrialization, others say that it would be better to open the market and let efficiency define the best companies.

Discussions intensified with the Federal Government’s decision to exempt the import tariff for more than 100 types of photovoltaic equipment, including solar panels – an incentive that makes it difficult for the national industry to operate.

“How am I going to compete if imported equipment, which is already subsidized in the country of origin, enters here without paying any tax?” Asked Adalberto Maluf, director of BYD, a Chinese manufacturer of solar panels and electric cars, which operates two factories in Brazil.



