Eternit starts mass production of solar tile

After selling asbestos tiles for almost 80 years, Eternit is preparing for its big turnaround, investing heavily in its solar roofing project. After receiving the Inmetro certification for the product, the company concluded, only in the first two months of this year, four more installations of the equipment, in addition to the two projects completed in 2020.

The new photovoltaic projects were installed in the states of São Paulo, (Ourinhos and Marília), Rio de Janeiro (Itaipava) and in the city of Cambé, in Paraná. The smallest of them, in Ourinhos, used only 72 tiles in the installation, but projected a monthly savings of R $ 50 in the electricity bill, with a capacity of 70 kWh per month.

Each solar tile measures 36.5 cm by 47.5 cm and has a power of 9.16 watts, which indicates an average monthly production capacity of 1.15 Kilowatt-hours (kWh). As a result, Eternit’s largest project, the Marília project with 560 tiles, points to a production capacity of 550 kWh / month, enough for a reduction of R $ 390 in the account.

The production line is already running

About 20% cheaper than a conventional solar system, according to Eternit, solar tiles can cover your investment for three to five years. For this to be achieved, around 150 tiles are needed in a small residence, and at least 600 units in high-end homes. The rest of the roof can use ordinary tiles.

Speaking to Exame magazine’s “ESG from A to Z” podcast, the president of the Eternit Group, Luís Augusto Barbosa, guaranteed that he was “successfully following the stages of the development plan”. According to him, the production line is already running at the Tégula Solar plant in Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo, to serve pilot projects for selected customers, and will reach the market in the second half.