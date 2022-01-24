Eternals: Which Marvel Movies to Watch Before Production?

Eternals: A lot of anticipation surrounded the premiere of Eternals. With a large cast, the production seemed to be about to show the world some significant changes at Marvel, which sought in a more authorial direction to bring news to the public.

Although the film is already available on Disney+, many people still haven’t seen it, mainly because of the eventual connections that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has built over the last few years. And if you’re interested in this feature film, check out more details about it below.

Eternals Movie: What is the production of the MCU all about?

Based on the original characters present in the company’s comics, this Marvel film is part of Phase 4 of its Cinematic Universe, and tells the story of the titular group, composed of immortal beings, who lived during different historical periods, especially in antiquity, always looking for fight the terrifying Deviants throughout different eras.

However, after great conflicts, they return with their powers, which include the manipulation of cosmic energy, for a new challenge. Angelina Jolie, Bill Skarsgard, Salma Hayek, Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and other stars play the film’s main characters.

In this way, there are some productions that are essential to understand some issues within the narrative. For example, if you want to know when Eternals takes place, you need to pay attention to the events of the Avengers Infinity Saga. So, find out what to see before Eternals with the following list.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Another very interesting group of heroes debuted in the MCU in 2014. The Guardians of the Galaxy had its story guided, at first, by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). This space adventurer ends up getting involved with terrifying bounty hunters, but, to escape, he allies himself with extraterrestrial beings full of talk. It turns out that they are all in search of a very powerful sphere, which could set the course of the entire universe if it falls into the wrong hands.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (2017)

After the great success obtained with the first film, interest in expanding his horizons with a new production soon arose. In Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, viewers follow the saga of the titular group in search of Peter Quill’s true origins. However, they also have to face new challenges and the imminence of something terrible to come.

While the film works with deep questions about the past of one of its protagonists, we also know a little more about the universe, some supernatural creatures and references to the Celestials, essential in the plot of Eternals.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In general terms, the third film of the Avengers group has numerous characters that come together in favor of some very important issues. In it, the Guardians of the Galaxy are back with precious information about powerful entities that can be crucial in a battle full of challenges against Thanos (Josh Brolin), the most dangerous enemy that the heroes have faced so far, mainly because of his ambition for the jewels. of infinity.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

To end the Infinity Saga, viewers find themselves in a situation full of impasses, given that Thanos was able to cause great destruction. Some of the heroes cannot see another way out without sacrificing themselves for the sake of humanity. While Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is lost to space, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) must work together to defeat Thanos.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Finally, there is also the second film focused on Peter Parker (Tom Holland), which brings, in its narrative conception, some small references to some details seen in Chloe Zhao’s long. One of the main antagonists is Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who has numerous interesting controversies. The production is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Did you like the directions? Like Eternals, most movies can be viewed in their entirety on Disney+ streaming.