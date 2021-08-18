Eternals: Meet The Characters of The New Marvel Movie

Eternals: After Marvel series hits on Disney+, the start of Phase 4 of the MCU in theaters is getting closer. One of the most anticipated feature films by fans is Eternos, which will bring the story of new characters and even more powerful beings. The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao, who recently won the Oscar for Best Direction for Nomadland.

The film tells the story of a race of aliens that has existed for thousands of years. The function of these ancient aliens is to take care of the Earth. Each of these new heroes has super power and a unique personality. For you to stay on top of all of them, get to know the Eternals characters below.

Ikaris

Ikaris, who will be played by Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) is a being full of cosmic energy, virtually unstoppable and immortal. The hero never tires, is great at fighting, has the ability to fly and levitate objects. Ikaris is the leader of the Forevers and has what it takes to be one of the most powerful characters in Phase 4 of the MCU.

thena

Played by Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Thena is the representative of Greek mythology. Her main weapon is a golden spear. She also has cosmic energy, being also immortal. Thena is capable of flying and has numerous abilities such as telepathy, teleportation, super strength, super agility and so on.

Ajak

Ajak is played by Selma Hayek (Frida) and is a goddess to the Incas and Aztecs. She is practically immortal, able to fly, has super strength, super speed and can manipulate cosmic energy.

Sersi

Played by Gemma Chan (Humans), Sersei is one of the most powerful Eternals. In addition to superhuman forces and immortality, she has psionic powers and is an expert in matter transmutation. In human history, she was largely responsible for capturing all the bad things that came out of Pandora’s Box.

Makkari

Makkari, who will be played by Lauren Ridlof (The Walking Dead), has a huge influence on Ancient Egypt. She possesses superhuman powers, psionic abilities, cosmic energy manipulation and teleportation. She has had a big shift from comics to MCU as in magazines she was a man and in movies she will be a woman.

sprite

An inspiration for the character Peter Pan, Sprite will forever be a child and a great prankster of the group. Played by actress Lia McHugh (The Cottage), he has superhuman powers, the ability to regenerate and manipulate cosmic matter and energy.

king

Played by Kumail Najiani (Sick of Love), Kingo is important to Japanese history. Because of this, he has great samurai skills added to superhuman powers, regeneration capacity, near immortality, flight and manipulation of matter. Apparently, on MCU he must be a Bollywood star.

Phastos

Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), is a melancholy, reserved character who has suffered a great loss in the past. Always seeking to avoid combat, he has the same power base as other Eternals, such as superhuman abilities, flight, near immortality, regeneration and matter manipulation.

Gilgamesh

Played by Don Lee (Zombie Invasion), Gilgamesh took a long time to learn about his relationship with the Eternals. Because of this, he was even king of Uruk, in Sumer. He is able to reach the speed of sound in his flight and, like other Eternals, has superhuman abilities, near immortality, regeneration and manipulation of matter.

Druig

Druig, played by Barry Keoghan (Rebellion), is involved in the history of the Mongol War and the KGB. He is an expert in illusions and altering your appearance. He also has superhuman strengths, regeneration, near immortality, telepathy, flight and matter manipulation.

The film Eternos premieres on November 5, 2021.