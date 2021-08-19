Eternals: Marvel Unveils Exciting New Movie Trailer

Eternals: Marvel released this Thursday (19), the full trailer of Eternos, the studio’s new movie. Several sources close to the cast said the production is probably Marvel’s “most ambitious” to date. Check out the new trailer:

The film’s story takes place five years after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. “The Forevers of Marvel Studios features an exciting new team of superheroes on the MCU, ancient aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy forces them to step out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemies, The Deviants,” reads the official synopsis.

Eternals will tell the story of 10 heroes, played by big names: Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) , Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Salma Hayek (Ajak) Angelina Jolie (Thena) and Kit Harrington (Dane Whitman/Black Knight).

The direction is in the hands of Chloe Zhao, winner of the Oscar 2021, with Nomadland.

Eternals is expected to hit theaters on November 5th.