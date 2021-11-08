Eternals (Marvel) Debuts At The Box Office With Lights And Shadows, How Much Has It Raised?

Eternals: The new film in the Marvel Universe marks one of the worst releases of the five-year period in the United States; but with great force in the rest of the world. Eternals, the newest movie from Marvel Studios in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now available in cinemas around the world. The film has been surrounded by controversy from the beginning, with widely divided reviews – we liked it a lot – and a box office role to be determined as a result of these reactions. After the first weekend of Chloé Zao’s film, the reality of its collection is very different depending on the territory.

The worst Marvel Studios premiere in America since Ant-Man (2015)

Los Eternos have managed to raise 71 million dollars in the 4,090 cinemas where the film has been screened during this first weekend in the United States; well below the estimate by the company. The worst debut since Ant-Man (2015), which only managed to bill 57.1 million dollars. On the other hand, in the international market – the rest of the world – its opening has shone with more than 161.7 million dollars, the second best premiere of a film since the post-pandemic period.

With these data, in the domestic market – North America – the beginning of Eternals is below the other two great productions of Marvel and Disney in this new stage, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow.

The positive point of this information is that public criticism is generally positive and, in the best scenario, the initial tepid reaction in the United States may be reversed in the next few weeks. The international market is a radically different story. 90.7 million dollars were expected during these first days, but the invoicing amounts to almost double; not to mention that in China and Russia it has not yet been released.

Eternals debuts in Spain as the highest grossing film

In the absence of concrete collection figures in Spain, there is a certainty (via ComscoreMovies), and that is that Eternals has been the highest grossing film of this weekend in Spain, both on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Before finishing this course, we are missing two more appointments with Disney’s MCU: on December 17 with Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney + series based on Eye and Hawk and Kate Bishop on November 24.