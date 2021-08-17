Eternals: Kevin Feige is Not Sure About Release on Disney+

Eternals: In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, said he and his team are still evaluating the company’s possibilities for future releases on Disney+. The caution is most likely due to the controversy caused with Scarlett Johansson with the availability of Black Widow in the Premier Access resource.

Specifically on Eternals, directed by this year’s Oscar winner for Best Direction, Chloe Zhao, the executive said that, so far, the film will only arrive in theaters on November 5th. “I think a real movie theater would be my preference and Chloe [Zhao’s] would be,” Feige explained. “We’ll soon know where we’re going with all this,” he added.

When asked about the simultaneous releases, Feige assured that he believes there are benefits to the hybrid model, as the audience would have a greater opportunity to choose.

“I love the movies. I love going to the movies,” Feige argued. “I love making movies so that people can see them in a shared environment like the cinema. For us, that’s it,” he revealed.

Marvel: New movie releases may be hampered by Delta variant

After more than a year of living under restrictive measures in many parts of the world, movie theaters are still closed in many places. Although coronavirus vaccination is advanced in many regions, concern now is with the Delta variant, which also appears to be extremely dangerous.

Faced with this imminent threat, the future is still uncertain regarding the release of several blockbusters in cinema. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, for example, is the next Marvel movie that is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on September 3rd. Despite this, many things can happen until then, including delays and an unexpected availability in Premier Access.

If all goes well, Eternals hits theaters around the world on November 5th, following up on the main issues of Phase 4 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Let’s wait!