Eternals: How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does The Film Have? Know Everything!

SPOILERS ALERT ABOUT THE ETERNAL FILM!

Eternals: The new film by Marvel Eternos premiered yesterday (4) in Brazil and became a topic on social media. As usual, one of the most anticipated parts of the MCU features are the post-credits scenes, which generally add more hooks to the continuation of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. And Eternos has not just one, but two revealing post-credits scenes, much to the delight of fans.

One of them even confirms rumors circulated in recent days involving a pop singer. Want to understand what happened in the post-credits scenes? Check below (WITH SPOILERS):

Harry Styles on MCU?

The first scene features Eros – or Starfox, as he is also known -, played by none other than singer and actor Harry Styles, ex-One Direction. For viewers unfamiliar with the character, Eros is Thanos’s brother.

In the scene, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are on the Domo ship to find new Eternals out in space. The trio’s conversation is interrupted when Starfox arrives through a portal beside the troll named Pip. The character says he knows how to find his mates and offers to help the trio.

Knowing the Black Knight

The second post-credits scene of Eternos presents a possible hook for the future of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington). At the moment, the character is standing in front of a chest with his family crest on it. Anxiously, Dane opens the box and is faced with an ancient ebony sword, while a voice in the background asks if he’s ready.

Apparently, Kit Harington will give life to the hero Black Knight, a human who inherits his uncle’s magic sword and joins the Masters of Terror group.

In short, it looks like the two characters featured in the post-credits scenes of Eternals will gain more space in upcoming MCU movies. So, what did you think of the news?