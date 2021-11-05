Eternals: Film Has Its Best Premiere In Brazil Since The Beginning Of The Pandemic

Eternals: Marvel Studios premiered, last Wednesday (3), its 26th film: Eternals. In Brazil, the feature film had the best initial box office result since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020), grossing around US$ 1 million (including the preview).

According to the Deadline website, the balance made the production rank first in Brazilian cinemas and had a market share of an incredible 82%. Counting only the opening day, the film made $400,000 in the local market.

Eternos reached more than 25 markets yesterday (4) and the overall box office has already achieved better results than those achieved by Shang-Chi and Black Widow. In total, there have been more than US$ 19.8 million in the approximately 40 countries where the film opened this week.

Considering Wednesday and Thursday, the result at the box office in the world surpasses by 117% the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and by 19% the release of Black Widow.

In addition to Brazil, other important markets, such as Mexico (US$ 1.3 million) and Australia (US$ 1.1 million), contributed to this positive commercial result. The country that has watched the film the most so far is South Korea, which has already earned $6.1 million at the box office.

Despite the good reception, Eternos will not be shown in some countries. Nations like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have decided to ban the film, as it features a kissing scene between a homosexual couple, the first in the history of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.