Eternals: Director Reveals That Film Will Have Two Post-Credits Scenes

Eternals: Director Chloé Zhao, responsible for the new Marvel film, Eternos, said in an interview that the production will feature two post-credits scenes.

“Yes! Don’t just stick to the first (scene) — stick to the second, too. They’re equally important in weight, and both have big surprises for you,” she said in an interview with Fandango. Zhao didn’t give details about the scenes, but said the title will “set the entire MCU from now on.”

About the length of the feature — which must have more than two and a half hours of screen time — she claims that the film could be even longer than the final cut. “Could have more time! There are ten characters, the Celestials and about 7000 years old. There’s a lot going on,” she explains.

The site also released a new promotional video for the film, with behind-the-scenes footage. Check out: