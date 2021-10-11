Eternals Confirms Its Duration: It Will Have Two Key Post-Credit Scenes For The Future Of The MCU

Eternals: The next Marvel Studios film will be one of the longest in the MCU: new “behind the scenes” with unpublished scenes: November 5 in theaters. Eternals, the next Marvel Studios film that will hit theaters on November 5, 2021, continues to share new promotional material through videos and images, as well as new statements from those responsible. In this sense, both the length of the film and the existence of two post-credit scenes have just been confirmed that, apparently, will be key to the future of the UCM. On the other hand, Marvel Studios has published a new featurette or “behind the scenes” in which we can enjoy interviews with the cast and crew, as well as some previously unreleased scenes.

New “behind the scenes” from Eternals

Let’s start with the news of the film confirmed by those responsible. And it is that Eternals will be one of the longest films of the UCM thanks to its 2 hours and 37 minutes, only behind Avengers Endgame and its 181 minutes and Avengers Infinity War and its 149 minutes. On the other hand, the director Chloé Zhao herself confirms the existence of two post-credit scenes, both of the same importance and that will have a lot of influence on the future of the UCM: “Don’t just stay for the first one, stay for the second one as well. They are just as important in weight, and both have great surprises ”, assures the filmmaker.

In addition, Zhao herself assures that Eternals will be a very independent film within the UCM and that it is not necessary to have seen anything from the UCM to enjoy it, despite what happens in it, it will have great implications in the future: “The film it is completely independent. If you know that half the universe disappeared and came back, that’s all you need to know to see this movie. But what happens in this movie will have huge implications for the future, “she concludes.

Do not miss the new “behind the scenes” that accompanies this news to enjoy the statements of its protagonists and unpublished scenes so far. Eternals hits theaters on November 5, 2021.