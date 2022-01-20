Eternals Breaks Viewership Record For MCU Premieres On Disney+

Eternals is one of the latest Marvel movies and also one of the most anticipated by fans. The feature film, which brings new characters to the Cinematic Universe and a new shelf of powers, debuted last week in the Disney+ catalog and has already broken records.

The film arrived on January 12, 2022 on the streaming platform and, according to The Direct, became the most viewed MCU movie premiere on Disney+. According to data collected by Samba TV, which surveys streaming views, Eternos was watched by just over 2 million accounts in the United States.

The production surpassed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which had previously held the highest debut rank for Marvel. Another important number for the new film is the fact that it came in front of Cruella and Mulan, who were watched by 686,000 and 1.2 million accounts, respectively.

It is worth mentioning that these numbers are raised by the Samba TV website, as Disney does not usually disclose official audience numbers on the streaming platform.

Eternals impact may be short-lived

The film was first released only in theaters and earned a box office of $164 million in the United States and more than $401 million worldwide. With that, Eternals got ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow.

The feature film brought new characters into the MCU and should have a direct relationship with the events of Phase 4. Something that probably facilitated the excitement of the fans was the curiosity to meet these new heroes. But the top shouldn’t last long.