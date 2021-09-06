Eternals: Angelina Jolie Finds Out Why She Joined Marvel Studios

Eternals: The famous actress reflects on her arrival at the UCM and assures that being part of a “diverse family” is her greatest motivation; in theaters November 5.Eternals, the next Marvel Studios movie to hit theaters after the recent premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, opens this November 5 and one of its main stars, actress Angelina Jolie, has reflected about his arrival at the UCM in a recent interview with Disney’s D23 magazine (via The Direct), assuring that being part of a “diverse family” is his greatest motivation.

Eternals in theaters November 5, 2021

Thus, the leading actress of blockbusters such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent or Mr. and Mrs. Smith, among many others, has commented that entering the UCM is a unique opportunity to be a member of a “diverse family”, despite who is not concerned about the length or scope of her role as Thena in Marvel Studios. “This was the real reason she wanted to make the movie. It was to be part of such a diverse family, and I really didn’t care about the size of the paper, ”says Jolie.

And is that Jolie comments that she accepted the possibility of entering the UCM without even knowing what role she was going to play, as Marvel Studios usually does for castings: “It is a unique experience. They ask you to come in, but they don’t tell you anything about the story or the role. You walk in, you walk past character costumes hanging on the walls, commenting on what they have in mind for you, ”explains the actress.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5, 2021, the debut of some galactic characters that will surely give a lot to talk about in the future of the UCM. Directed by Chloé Zhao, it features a spectacular cast consisting of Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, lover of humanity, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, the cosmic powerhouse, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the inventor. Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young Sprite, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant and lonely Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.