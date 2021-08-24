Eternals: Actor Barry Keoghan is Hospitalized After Robbery in Ireland

Barry Keoghan, actor from Eternals, was hospitalized after being the victim of a robbery in the city of Galway, located in Ireland. The episode took place on August 15, after employees of the hotel where Keoghan was staying found the actor with several facial injuries.

According to the Sunday World newspaper, the local team called the ambulance immediately and Keoghan was directed to Galway University Hospital. The actor’s medical treatment included dressing wounds on his body and face. He was attended to and was soon released to return to his hotel.

Also according to the Sunday World, city police have been unable to make any arrests or find a suspect who may be involved in the crime. Supposedly, Keoghan was in town to shoot some scenes of The Banshees of Inisheer, director Martin McDonagh’s new film, when he was attacked in the street.

Despite the case having been reported by several vehicles, the actor and his representatives decided to keep the case secret and not comment on what happened.

Barry Keoghan: Learn about the actor who will star in Eternals

Barry Keoghan is known for his role in several audiovisual productions and for being one of the ambassadors of Dior, a famous luxury brand. The actor is present in the cast of Eternos, the next Marvel film that will premiere in November 2021.

Since his childhood, Keoghan has been involved in acting. His first starring role was in the Irish film Love + Hate, in which the actor played a terrifying cat killer.

From there, he was cast in several casts, such as Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer, American Animals, Calm With Horses and The Green Knight.

It was also recently announced that the actor will be present in The Batman, the next DC Comics movie, bringing the character Stanley Merkel to life. The feature is scheduled to premiere in 2022.