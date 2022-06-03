Eternal: Why the Shadow had a Mah Viri (but not an Ayak)

The Eternals presented not only the titular team, but also a rare psychological illness named Mahd Vi’ri, which of all the members of the Eternals touched only Tena — but why did she, and not other Eternals, especially Ajak, know about their past? The Marvel cinematic universe continues its expansion thanks to the long-awaited Phase 4, which explores new scenery, characters and events, and has already introduced a new team of superheroes in Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals.”

The Eternals are a team of synthetic beings created by the Celestial Arishem Judge and sent to Earth to protect it from Deviants, their evil brethren. Once the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals stayed on Earth to help humanity develop, but they were not allowed to interfere in their conflicts. All this had one purpose: to prepare the Earth for the birth of the Heavenly Tiamut, whose seed was planted in the center of the planet, which meant that his appearance would destroy the Earth. However, the Eternals didn’t know about this until Cersei (Gemma Chan) became the new leader and Arish showed her the truth, but the first to see glimpses of their destructive purpose was Tena (Angelina Jolie).

Of all the Eternals, Tena was the only one who was struck by the Mahd Vi’ri, which made her dangerous. Tena could be triggered by sudden noise or threatening events, sending her into a trance-like state and causing her to attack anyone near her. The Eternals later discovered that Mahd Vi’ri was the result of the constant memory erasures they were going through, as Tena mostly suddenly recalled past Phenomena, but this raised a big question as Ajak (Salma Hayek) was the only one who knows about all their past missions and goals, but she didn’t have Mahda Vai’ri.

Sprite (Leah McHugh) came to the conclusion that Mahd Vi’ri occurs when the reset of the Eternal’s memory begins to lose its effect, forcing the suffering Eternal to recall past missions and Appearances and forget his place in time. This prompted Gilgamesh (Don Lee) to move to an isolated place with Tena so that she would not harm anyone, and it was later revealed that Ajak knew about their past missions and their purpose on Earth. However, Ajak was not harmed by Mahd Vi’ri, most likely because, as the leader of the team, she accepted their missions, and did not force them to suddenly return, as happened with Tena. It is also likely that Ajak’s memories were not erased after each mission, like the rest of the Eternals, due to the fact that she was the leader of the team, although some Reddit users suggested that Arisham erased her memories, but not her knowledge of their goals and having performed missions for him in the past.

Although Mahd Vi’ri played a big role in The Eternals, many questions remained unanswered, and it will be seen whether it will be possible to somehow cure Tena (without re-erasing her memory) or whether she will continue to pose a danger to humanity. team. There are also a lot of questions about what it means to be the leader of the Eternals, mainly because Ayak knew about all the destruction they are responsible for, so it remains to be seen whether Sersi will erase his memories or the leader will miss it. a step to guide the team as expected.