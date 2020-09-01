Estimates of Apple products expected in the fall

Apple plans to ship 75 to 80 million 5G iPhones this year. This number matches or can be said to be slightly higher than the iPhone launch shipments of the last few years. This also shows that Apple expects the coronavirus pandemic to not negatively affect demand. On the other hand, the company said it was delaying the release of the phones until October.

Bloomberg’s report also includes some information about the hardware announcements Apple plans to make in the fall, which reporters Mark Gurman and Debby Wu have compiled according to their expectations:

It will have screen sizes of 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7 inches, and four new iPhones with OLED displays will come. There will be two different options with a 6.1 inch screen size. We will see the aluminum material model, which will be the continuation of the steel framed “Pro” series product and the existing iPhone 11, with this screen size. At the same time, a new dark blue model will come to replace the green-colored 11 Pro model. The 6.7-inch Pro model will be the only model with the LIDAR scanner we’ve seen on the iPad Pro this year. All iPhones will have 5G support and will have a new steep-edged design. Pro models are planned to go on sale later than aluminum models.

Similar to the iPad Pro, iPad Air with a thinner screen frame is also coming. This will be the 10.8-inch iPad that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted. However, there is no information about the updated iPad mini model that Kuo has predicted. In the drawings released earlier this week, which showed the new iPad Air, the thin bezels and the Touch ID fingerprint reader placed on the power button attracted attention.

Two new Apple Watch variants will come; One of them will be the sequel to Series 5, and the other will replace the lower-priced Series 3.

Smaller size and lower price HomePod smart speaker is coming.

Apple branded overhead headphones are also on the way.

It is stated that the work on the new Apple TV model with an updated processor and a new remote control is also ongoing. However, this product may not be available during the year. Finally, Bloomberg noted that Apple will release iOS 14 in September. Although the launch of the iPhones is delayed, the mobile operating system will be released in early autumn, as in previous years.



