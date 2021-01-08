Ester Expósito: Stylish and enticing for BELLOmag!

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Ester Expósito shared a photo where she unveiled her very classy and sexy shoot for BELLOmag!

This Thursday, January 7, Ester Expósito posted a new photo on his Instagram account. And the least that can be said is that the Elite star caused a stir. She revealed an incredible photo for BELLOmag.

Ester Expósito took the profile pose, revealing his shoulder. With a doll face, you can see a hand holding her braid in the air. A very original photo that did not fail to make the Web react.

This very classy and sexy shot has won over more than one. In the caption of her Instagram photo, Ester Expósito also confided, very happy, to her fans: “Fave pic from this US cover story for BELLOmag january. Already on sale. ”

To be translated by “My favorite photo of this American Une for BELLOmag January. Already on sale ”. With her shot, the young woman has collected more than 2 million “likes” in a few hours from her fans.

ESTER EXPÓSITO IS UNANIMOUS WITH BELLOMAG’S HEADLINER

In the comments, her followers have left her with lots of adorable messages. It must be said that they clearly fell under his spell. Ester Expósito never misses an opportunity to create a buzz on the Web.

And lately, the actress is also at the heart of another buzz. According to several rumors, it looks like Ester Expósito is making his comeback in Elite Season 5. A big surprise for his fans who did not expect this.

At the end of Season 4 of Elite, many actors have revealed that they will not be returning. This is notably the case of Danna Paola (Lu), Mina El Hammani (Nadia). But also Àlvaro Rico (Polo) and Jorge Lopez (Valerio).

Like her friends, Ester Expósito had also announced that she was leaving Elite. Terrible news for his fans who adored his character. But she finally reversed this decision, to the delight of Internet users.