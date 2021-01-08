Ester Expósito reveals dream curves!

Ester Expósito rose to prominence in the Spanish Elite series on Netflix. The actress appears sexy in a nude body on Instagram.

Ester Expósito sets the canvas on fire with each of his appearances. The Elite Series actress showcased her dreamy curves in a super sexy bodysuit on Instagram.

Ester Expósito enchants her fans with her sexy photos on Instagram. The actress first became known in the Spanish series Elite a few years ago. She put herself in the shoes of Carla, a wealthy young woman for over four years.

Fans loved this somewhat icy character, but above all very classy. At the end of season 3 of Elite, Carla left for her studies in the United States after graduating. It also allowed him to turn the page with his many schemes about Marina’s death.

So, Elite fans don’t expect to see Ester Expósito again in season 4. The actress said she has turned the page with the series and is focusing on her other projects. The 20-year-old star has become a staple and is a beauty icon.

As a result, she poses for many magazines and is not afraid to appear sexy. Thus, not long ago, she set the canvas on fire in a nude body.

SEXY ESTER EXPÓSITO IN A NUDE BODY!

Ester Expósito is very beautiful and knows what to do to attract attention. So, not long ago, the actress posed for BELLOmag magazine. She did a nice photoshoot and didn’t hesitate to show off in a nude bodysuit.

Thus, we find the star of Elite lying on a yellow sofa and she does not hesitate to put her curves forward. She reveals her dream body in a tight bodysuit. The starlet doesn’t hesitate to hide her chest with a huge purse.

Fans of Ester Expósito may not recognize her, however. She, who was blonde in the series, seems to have opted for brown hair for the shoot. In addition, she has very long hair tied back in a braid. Nevertheless, we must admit that it suits him perfectly!

Finally, Ester could well surprise Elite fans and return in season 5. According to Crush News, she would be up for the role of Carla in the next season and filming could begin in February. However, for the moment, the actress has not confirmed anything, so it is best to be careful.