Estelle Harris from Seinfeld has died at the age of 93: her kindness and love “were almost unsurpassed”

Actress Estelle Harris has died at the age of 93. She died of natural causes in Palm Desert, California.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness that I announce that Estelle Harris passed away tonight at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris said in a statement to Deadline on Saturday, April 2. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were almost unsurpassed, and everyone who knew her will miss her terribly.”

Glen continued, “Her passion was her job, and her job was her passion.”

A native of New York, born Estelle Nussbaum, played Estelle Costanza in 27 episodes of the series “Seinfeld” between 1992 and 1998. Her character was the mother of George Costanza (played by Jason Alexander).

“One of my favorite people has passed away— my TV mom, Estelle Harris,” the 62—year-old Beauty actress tweeted on Saturday. “The joy of playing with her and enjoying her great laugh was a pleasure. I adore you, Estelle. Love for your family. Calm now and always.”

Estelle later voiced the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, most recently playing the character in 2019’s Toy Story 4. ER, Mind of Mencia, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Godzilla: The Series and Living Single. The famous actress also appeared in the films “Mask”, “Night Stand”, “Star Trek: Voyager”, “Tick” and “Night Court”.

“In the last year or two, these young people suddenly recognize me as Mrs. Costanza, Estelle Costanza,” she told Canadian TV channel CTV News in March 2012 that she is known for her acting work. “So, we have a completely new age group, and I also get a lot of letters from these young people. I think that Seinfeld, thanks to the script and the right cast, will exist for many years.”

Then she added: “I looked at the script [of the show] and said to myself, ‘Oh, this can’t be.’.. I said, “Oh, no, that’s impossible. On TV? It’s impossible.” But it was quite possible, and it was funny. No one had such a past! I mean that poor woman. She lived in the apartment where they got married, with the same furniture, with the same husband and one loser son. I mean, she was having a bad time! I thought it was funny.”

The graduate of the series “Married … with Children” has three children: Eric, Glen and Taryn, whom she shared with her late husband Cy Harris. She is also survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Estelle had previously battled cancer before happily telling TMZ in 2013 that her doctors had “cured everything.”