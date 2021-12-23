Esport High School: Japan Will Have School To Teach Electronic Sports

Esport High School: In April of next year, the Shibuya region in Tokyo will have a different type of school. Esport High School will be the 1st school unit in the country dedicated exclusively to teaching subjects about electronic sports.

“Both professional players and streamers are good members of society. Esports High School is Japan’s first high school specializing in esports. Whether you’re a pro gamer, streamer, programmer, analyst or game writer, the possibilities are endless. It is a school where professionals teach integrally as a specialized school that has never been seen before”, says the advertisement on the website of Esports Koutou Gakuin (original name in Japanese).

The school is supported and managed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT), one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, and Tokyo Verdy, a football and other sports club.

Curriculum and structure

Equivalent to high school in Brazil, Esport High School will teach young people who are going to college. The institution’s website informs that classes are held at the Shibuya e-stadium esports stadium.

The stadium has a 7-metre screen and 40 Galleria XA7C-R37 computers, which are equipped with an Intel Core i7-11700 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, 32 GB DDR4 SDRAM and 1 TB NVMe SSD. And as it couldn’t be different, the traditional gamer chairs will be present.

According to Esports High School, students will be able to learn FPS games, third person shooters, RTS and MOBAs.

The school offers in the curriculum:

Practical game training (provided with professional guidance).

Training on body care, mental health, eyes, nutrition education and more.

A basic apprenticeship program to ensure the student will graduate from high school in three years.

A program for the student to receive individual learning guidance, such as overcoming subjects he is not good at and study programs for higher education.

Courses and professional guidance on the sports industry.

Despite the information, the school’s website does not inform the cost of courses. For those interested in the project, Esport High School will open, in January 2022, an open campus to show more about the project in Shibuya.