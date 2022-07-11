ESPN’s Richard Jefferson will judge the NBA Summer League Game on Monday

Richard Jefferson will serve a quarter of the Knicks-Blazers Summer League game on Monday night.

Jefferson will referee the second quarter of this game after he attends the daily NBA Summer League refereeing meeting in Las Vegas.

After Referee Jefferson join the ESPN broadcast at halftime to discuss the experience gained.

If all goes well, there’s a chance Jefferson will be able to referee more than a quarter of one summer league game.

Jefferson played in the NBA from 2001 to 2017 and played for eight different teams. He spent his first seven seasons with the Brooklyn Nets before moving to other teams (Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, etc.).

During his career, he averaged just under 12.6 points, four rebounds and two assists per game. He also threw 46.4% from the game.

Who knows, maybe he has a future when he referees and regular NBA games.