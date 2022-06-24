ESPN Insider: Texas has a Long way to Go Despite Arch Manning’s Commitment

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns brought in one of the most sought-after recruits in recent American football history—welcoming No. 1 overall rookie Ark Manning as the jewel of their class of 2023.

But, according to college football insider Pete Tamel, the Longhorns still have a “long way to go” before they can compete with the best dogs in the world of college football.

“They have so far to go. They are so much more than one recruit helping to get into this conversation,” Tamel said in Friday’s edition of Get Up. “They didn’t even make a bowl this year. They went 5-7. They lost to Kansas at home.

“The best way to think about the state of this Texas program now, at the moment when Arch Manning committed it, is that they are, in fact, three touchdowns behind Arkansas, which is an average team in the SEC.

“What Arch Manning is doing is giving them a building block for SEC competitiveness. He gives them the rod, the face of their hiring. A magnet for other blue chips that can help them build and be competitive in the SEC … But to say they get out of bed and compete with Alabama and Georgia right now is crazy. They have a long way to go.”

Manning chose Texas over SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia. He’s certainly taking a risk by moving to an untested Texas team, but the five-star QB will be looking to forge his own path as the leader of what hopes to be a promising program.

Even with Manning’s commitment, the Longhorns’ recruiting class in 2023 is still only ranked 20th in the country.