ESPN Insider Offers an Update on Cardinals TE Zach Ertz’ Injuries

It’s been about a week since Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz left practice early due to a calf injury, and almost nothing has been heard from him since.

However, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered new information about Ertz’s shin injury. On Twitter, Fowler said that the injury is considered “minor”, but, nevertheless, the team is being cautious.

Ertz joined the Cardinals midway through the 2021 season and ended up playing a significant role in the team’s offense. In 11 games, he had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns, finishing the year with 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.

Ertz became Arizona’s third leading receiver. Suffice it to say that they would like him to be in full health this season.

If Zach Ertz can leave this season, the Arizona Cardinals’ offense could be even more explosive than it already is. They were the No. 11 offense in 2021 thanks to the top 10 pass attacks and the top 10 fast attacks.

Assuming that DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Chase Edmunds and Hollywood Brown are healthy, they can become the main striker in the already folded NFC West.

Zach Ertz would be an excellent safety blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Will Zach Ertz play the entire 2022 season, or will he be hampered by health problems again?