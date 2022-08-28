ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 before the Season

In the Football Power Index ASPX rating on the eve of the 2022 college football season, he is in the top 25 of the rating.

The 2022 college football season technically began this weekend with Week Zero games marked by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern rivalry in Ireland.

Here’s a look at how the top 25 in the ESPN Football Power Index are formed before the first week:

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, USA, Auburn, Texas, A&MUtah, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Pennsylvania State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Baylor, Oregon, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Arkansas.

The full rating can be viewed here.

Week 1 can’t come here fast enough.