The 2022 American football regular season is approaching.

There are only a few months left before the start of the 2022 college football regular season.

Who will be the worst team in the country this fall?

The ESPN Football Power Index computer model has published its forecasts for the upcoming season.

According to the Football Power Index, America’s worst team will be the UConnHuskies.

According to forecasts, this season UConn will grow to 2.5–9.5 — the worst result among all the teams in the country.

You can view the full ESPN Football Power Index predictions here.