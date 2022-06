Who do you have in the college football playoffs this year?

The ESPN Football Power Index computer model has officially published its forecast.

That’s who, according to ESPN’s computer model, is participating in the college football playoffs in the 2022 season:

Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson

ESPN’s computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers the year they fought to win in 2021.

You can view the full ESPN Football Power Index predictions here.