ESPN Computer Forecast for Nebraska’s First Week Game

Having suffered the slings and arrows of losing to the Northwest, Nebraska has regrouped and is ready to fight North Dakota. But how do computers assess their chances, given what they’ve just been through?

Last weekend, Nebraska showed a life on offense that they failed to show in more than half of their games in 2021. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and transfer defender Casey Thompson managed to score 28 points before the team eventually lost the game in Dublin.

North Dakota is entering its eighth season under Kyle “Bubba” Schweigert, who spent 47-40 at the helm, leading them to two conference titles. The Fighting Hawks scored just 5-6 points last year, and they haven’t beaten an FBS school in more than five years.

Computer models and bookmakers seem pretty confident that Cornhuskers shouldn’t have a problem sending Fighting Hawks.

ESPN’s computer model has released its forecast for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Nebraska’s victory is virtually guaranteed. The computer model gives the Huskers a 97.9 percent chance of winning the game this Saturday.

It’s rare enough for FCS to beat an FBS team outside of the Power Five, let alone inside it.

While every college football team should fear an Appalachian-style defeat in 2007, the football world would still be shocked if Nebraska lost this game.

The game will take place at 15:30. ET on the Big Ten network.