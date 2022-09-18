ESPN College GameDay Announces Week 4 Venue

College GameDay is heading south for the fourth week.

The show announced via Twitter that it will travel to Knoxville for the Tennessee-Florida game next Saturday.

This will be the first time College GameDay will be held in Tennessee since 2016.

The Vols will enter this contest 3-0 after they defeated the Akron Zips 63-6 last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gators have a 2-1 record after defeating the South Florida Bulls, 31-28. This happened after the Gators lost to the Kentucky Wildcats in week two.

Florida has won the last five meetings in this rivalry, and has won the last four by double digits.

The start of this contest is at 15:30. ET, and it will be broadcast by CBS.