ESPN Analyst ‘Scared’ For Tom Brady This Weekend

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark believes that Tom Brady can “withstand defeat” during the second week’s match against the New Orleans Saints.

Clark cited serious injuries to the offensive line and a strong New Orleans pass as reasons why Brady could have problems on Sunday.

“Damn it! I’m scared for Tom!” Clark said in Get Up.

The Buccaneers got off to a bad start due to offensive line injuries when starting center Ryan Jensen was out of action during the preseason. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith left the field with an overstretched elbow during the first half of the Bucks’ game in week one and did not return.

As Clark noted, the Saints are playing an “aggressive defense against the press” led by star pass rusher Cameron Jordan. The New Orleans organization has a 4-0 record in regular-season games against Brady since he joined the Bucks in 2020. The superstar QB had at least five combined losses/sacks in each of these contests.

Brady will try to break that streak when he and his team head to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.