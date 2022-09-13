ESPN Analyst Releases Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Score Forecast

It’s never too early to start looking at predictions for some of the upcoming weekend’s games.

One of the best games of Week 3 is the Nebraska-Oklahoma game. This rivalry has its roots in the distant past (the two teams first played in 1912), and Oklahoma leads the series with a record of 46-38-3.

The Sooners have won the last two games in the series, although both have won by seven or fewer points.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly thinks it’s another one-score game and thinks the Sooners will beat the Cornhuskers 36-32.

It also matches what ESPN’s FPI has. FPI gives the Sooners a 75.3% chance of winning this contest.

This will be the first game in the Mickey Joseph era for the Cornhuskers after they fired Scott Frost on Sunday. They lose 45-42 to Georgia Southern, who dropped their record to 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Sooners are 2-0 up after beating the UTEP Miners last Saturday.

The start of this game will take place at noon Eastern time on September 17.