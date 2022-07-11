ESPN analyst is furious at the exclusion of Lamar Jackson from the list of the best QB – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

Ryan Clark is unhappy that Lamar Jackson did not make the list of the best quarterbacks.

On Monday morning, ESPN published a list of the top 10 quarterbacks compiled based on a survey of league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took first place, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

The bottom half of the list includes Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott.

Clark talked about how crazy it was that Jackson didn’t make the list.

“Lamar doesn’t match what the Ravens do, Lamar is what the Ravens do,” Clark said. “That’s why it stuns me that he’s not in the top ten. He’s not a system quarterback because he IS a system.”

The main reason that Jackson was excluded from the list may be due to the fact that he was injured last season.

Overall, he’s been electrifying ever since Baltimore drafted him. In four seasons, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards, plus a TD/INT ratio of 84/31.

This season he will try to make everyone but Clark believe in his words.