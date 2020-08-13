eSocial: Government launches new application

Last year we saw the government announce that the Digital Work Card would be equivalent to the paper document. Now another facility is coming, this time for those who have domestic employees at home with eSocial in the form of an application for cell phones, which should help a lot in controlling and updating information about their employees.

The eSocial Doméstico application is being launched today by the Federal Government. It is developed by Serpro through partnerships with Special Secretariats of the Federal Revenue and Social Security and Labor. With it, the boss will be able to close the payroll of the direct employee of the cell phone, as explained by João Paulo Ferreira Machado, general coordinator of Digital Labor Government of the Ministry of Economy:

“The entire procedure can be started and completed in a few minutes. It is also possible to make the payment of the eSocial Collection Document (DAE) on the preferred bank application on the cell phone itself.”

Within the application it will also be possible to make salary changes, reopen payrolls, generate payment slips and check the payment status of each one.

According to Ariadne Fonseca, Supervisor of Customer Relationships at Fazenda Fazendários do Serpro, eSocial has helped more than 1.5 million people who have domestic employees across Brazil by facilitating the regularization and guaranteeing the right of these workers.



