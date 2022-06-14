ESO: High Isle — How to find and defeat the Salt Claw (Breakwater Cave)

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is the newest addition in the ESO universe in which players can find and defeat Salt Claw, the mini-boss of the Breakwater Cave. High Isle takes players to previously unexplored High Islands on the western edge of Tamriel. In this new chapter, players travel to the homeland of ESO: Upper Island Bretons, hybrids of humans and elves who quarrel over political power in their rival factions. It is there that players can encounter the Sea Claw.

Unlike the other five additions in the Elder Scrolls Online universe, players do not embark on an epic adventure to save Tamriel from Daedric doom and destruction. Instead, players find themselves in the epicenter of a political conflict and must deal with rival factions. The Breton nobility live on a High Island, but there is another island in the north, called Amenos, where pirates and many smugglers roam. On these two islands, High Isle and Amenos, the player can explore six main dungeons called sorties to defeat mini-bosses and collect celestial shards. The political nature of the plot of this DLC makes High Isle a unique story in the Elder Scrolls Online franchise.

In Elder Scroll Online: High Isles, the player has access to six main dungeons. Excavations: Breakwater Cave, Fire Cauldron, Fortress of Valor of Death, Shipwreck Shoals, Whale Fall and Coral Rocks. Dungeons can be completed either alone or in a small group, and each dungeon has a mini-boss that needs to be killed to complete the dungeon. When the player gets to the Breakwater Cave on the southwest coast of High Island, he will meet a hybrid of a man and a crab named Salty Claw.

How to get to the Breakwater Cave in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

The easiest way to get to the Breakwater Cave is to get to the Coral Road Road Sanctuary and head south. At the bottom of the map, south of the impact site of Spriggan’s Crown, the player will find the Breakwater Cave. The Spriggan Studded Armor on the Upper Island has the same name as the terrain, but this is just a coincidence. The entrance to the cave is visible from the water, and it is literally a cave where the water breaks through. After the player squeezes through an uncomfortably small gap, wait for the loading screen and the player can start the dungeon.

How to Find and Defeat the Sea Claw in Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Once in the Breakwater Cave on a High Island, the player will pass through the cave. The mini-boss, Sea Claw, is located to the west of the map, so the player must follow the passages to the north and return to the west and south; there are ledges that prevent the player from moving directly to the west of the entrance.

Salty Claw looks like a half-human, half-crab hybrid. When the player approaches him, he will be flooded with a creepy purple light. Even though he looks cool, he can’t compare to some of the challenging bosses of Elder Scroll Online. Like other mini-bosses on High Island, Salty Claw fights off melee attacks with a long sword with spikes that reflects his crab armor and appendages. Salty Claw can summon crab creatures to fight the player, so be prepared to deal with crowd control. As soon as the player kills the Salt Claw, all the enemies he spawned die with him. The player can get a deck fragment, a soul stone and equipment from the Sea Claw.