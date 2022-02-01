eSIM Technology: Compatible Models, Companies And Contract Conditions

eSIM: We have been assuming for years that the use of a SIM card is essential to be able to enjoy the services offered by our mobile company: coverage to make calls and mobile data (according to the contracted rate). Over the years we have changed the size of the chip: SIM card, micro SIM, nano SIM… and even the way it is inserted into the terminal.

However, today for a few years some brands in the technology sector have been trying to promote the so-called: virtual SIM or eSIM.

What is eSIM technology?

The eSIM consists of a chip integrated into the motherboard of the phone itself that performs the same functions as the traditional SIM. Currently, in order for a mobile device to connect to a mobile network, its operator must provide a SIM card that is inserted into a slot on the device itself. The novelty of eSIM technology consists of replacing the physical SIM card with its virtual version, which is already implemented inside the phone. To work it does not need the operation of inserting the plastic card with the chip in the mobile device.

By not having to use a physical SIM, customers can activate your communication services online immediately and avoid errors. In addition, by occupying a small space, the design of current devices is improved. A technology that allows, among other things, a user to change operator in seconds, since he does not need to change the SIM of the phone to come, is implemented and is configurable, allowing the codes of several operators to be stored at the same time.

Advantages of eSIM technology

The eSIM offers a series of advantages over the use of a physical SIM card and allows the immediate change of mobile operator, increasing the level of security and how to connect certain devices to the phone with eSIM. Below, we offer you a list with all the benefits of this technology that contribute to revolutionizing the industry of the mobile phone sector:

It is much smaller and takes up 10% of the space of a physical SIM, which allows manufacturers to develop new, much smaller connected devices (smartwatches, headphones, IOT devices, etc.).

Avoid breakdowns, by eliminating the connector pins of the physical SIM, which are very sensitive and frequently deteriorate.

The integration of the chip in the mobile itself allows it to be sealed, submersible and more resistant to extreme temperatures.

The eSIM allows the download of up to 10 different client profiles, that is, up to 10 different mobile lines, although it only allows one line to be active at a time in the eSIM, and another in the physical SIM.