ESGI and Huawei are coming to educate students in 5G!

5G is coming to France very soon. For this, Huawei France has decided to forge a partnership with the ESGI school to train its students.

ESGI students will be able to get a preview of 5G. Huawei France will offer them courses as part of a partnership.

After 4G, 5G is coming to France! In a few weeks, the fifth generation of mobile telephone standards will arrive in the country. This will be much faster since the speeds will be 10 times higher than 4G, explains Numérama.

Thus, the new generation will make it possible to have content on mobile instantly. It will also have many other benefits. However, we will have to get up to date and learn everything about 5G.

In order to help young people, Huawei France has chosen to launch a partnership with the Ecole Supérieure de Génie Informatique (ESGI). The brand will offer training modules to teachers as well as students with, as a result, Huawei certification.

During confinement, ESGI students will be able to follow three masterclasses around 5G. Huawei certified trainers will lead the courses, which are part of the “Huawei ICT Academy” curriculum.

ESGI: A PARTNERSHIP TO PREPARE STUDENTS FOR TECHNOLOGICAL CHALLENGES!

But then, what will these courses be used for? ESGI teachers will have a program of free sessions covering 11 themes. It will therefore be a question of learning more about Storage, 5G, as well as the Server. Then also on Artificial Intelligence, WLAN or Big Data.

Finally, the school’s students as well as teachers will take the Huawei certification, free of charge, as part of their curriculum. Huawei France President Weiliang Shi signed this partnership with ESGI Director Kamal Hennou on November 10.

“We are delighted with this collaboration with Huawei France, which complements our teaching program and reinforces the attractiveness of ESGI in France and around the world. There is no doubt that our students will be interested in this certification which is added to their curriculum and thus improves their employability “, explains Kamal Hennou, Director of ESGI.

Huawei launched its Huawei ICT Academy program in 2013. This aims to prepare students for technological challenges and to create a bridge between the academic world and the business world. The brand has already made a dozen partnerships in France.



