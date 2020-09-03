Escuelas Linux 6.10, updated kernel and new applications

The Escuelas Linux operating system, an open source distribution that is geared towards education, has received a major update. Version 6.10, which is now available for download, is the first to bring the 5.8 kernel and includes new apps.

The updated version of the Linux kernel ensures improved support for recent hardware. As a result, the new edition of Escuelas Linux should perform better on modern computers.

Escuelas Linux 6.10 also has tools that can help education professionals during the pandemic. After receiving the Zoom videoconferencing application in the last update, the new version brings support to the Jitsi Meet program, which is developed in open source.

In addition, the new edition of the operating system has updated applications. Escuelas Linux 6.10 features LibreOffice 7.0, a free competitor to Office, and the TeamViewer 15.9.4 remote desktop program. The development team also equipped the distribution with new versions of Google Chrome and Firefox browsers.

The installation also has other programs that can be useful, including the Avidemux 2.7.6 video editor, the Balena Etcher file recorder and the Blender 2.83 modeling software. The user can also install other programs using the main Linux formats, including Snap and Flatpak.

Escuelas Linux has a desktop based on Moksha 0.3.1 and brings customizations and tools that make it easy to use for those who don’t have much experience with computers. With versions of 32 and 64 bits, the new image of the distribution can now be downloaded on this site.



