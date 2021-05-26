Escape Room 2: Survivors Return To The Game in a New Trailer

Escape Room 2: Sony Pictures released on Wednesday (26) the first trailer for the film Escape Room 2: Maximum Tension. The sequel will bring a game with only “winners” from past editions.

Check out:

In Escape Room 2, working as a team is the only way to find clues and solve the mysteries in order to escape the rooms full of traps and, above all, save your lives. The first film was a success and grossed $ 155.7 million worldwide.

Actors Logan Miller and Taylor Russell return to the sequel, playing the characters Ben and Zoey, respectively. In addition to them, the cast includes Isabelle Fuhrman, Holland Roden, Indya Moore, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero.

The feature features director Adam Robitel and screenwriters Bragi F. Schut and Maria Melnik. In addition to the trailer, Sony also revealed its debut date: July 16, six months ahead of schedule.

Looking forward to this release?