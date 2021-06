Escape from Tarkov Win Gameplay From The Map Streets of Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov: At today’s Summer Game Fest (10), Battlestate Games unveiled a new gameplay from the highly anticipated Escape from Tarkov map called Streets of Tarkov.

In the video, we see a more urban environment, something fans have been asking for for a long time. The map was already announced, but now we’ve seen more details of the scenario in action.

Escape from Tarkov is available for PC and the Streets of Tarkov map arrives in update 0.13.