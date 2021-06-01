Escape from Tarkov, War Thunder and Other Games Will Win Nvidia Reflex

Escape from Tarkov: Nvidia announced today (1st) during Computex 2021 that War Thunder, Escape from Tarkov, Naraka Bladepoint and CrossFire HD will gain support for Nvidia Reflex technology, which lowers latency in competitive scenarios.

For those unfamiliar with the technology, it is able to reduce the response time between what the player sees on the screen and what is processed in the game: in other words, someone who uses Reflex has a few milliseconds of command input at an advantage in relation to other players, ideal for the competitive scenario.

With the addition of four new titles, Nvidia Reflex now features in 12 of the top 15 shooters on the market, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and others. Unfortunately, there is still no date for the technology to arrive in War Thunder, Escape from Tarkov, Naraka Bladepoint and CrossFire HD