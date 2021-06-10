Escape From Tarkov Unfolds Its FPS Action In A New Trailer

Escape: Battlestate Games takes us into a war zone and invites us to survive as we make our way through Tarkov. The title says it all. Escape from Tarkov is about trying to flee from this war-torn territory. Fortunately, players will have at their disposal a whole arsenal of weapons, which they can use against the enemy. Developed by Battlestate Games for PC, this first-person action title offers shooting mechanics, but we must also manage our team to survive death.

During the Summer Game Fest 2021, the studio has shown an intense gameplay trailer, which you can see on these lines.

The conferences that await us

The Kickoff Live of the Summer Game Fest 2021 is just the starting signal for a series of company conferences, some of them framed both in the Geoff Keighley event and in the E3 2021. Saturday, June 12, for example, will be the Ubisoft’s turn, which has already hinted at some titles that will be present. We will discover the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as news about Far Cry 6 or Riders Republic. In addition, we will finally see Rainbow Six Extraction (formerly known as Quarantine) in action.

Ubisoft Forward has anticipated, however, some important absences. Prince of Persia Remake: The Sands of Time will skip the presentation, as the studio is still immersed in development and is still not ready to show anything new. In fact, the game was scheduled for early 2021, but has finally been delayed until sometime in 2022. There will also be no news related to The Division 2 and The Division Heartland, the latter recently announced as a free-to-play for consoles and PC.

E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest 2021 will continue to unfold in the days to come with conferences from big companies like Xbox, accompanying Bethesda on its journey into the future. The same will happen with Bandai Namco, Nintendo and many other companies. We have some exciting days full of information and news.