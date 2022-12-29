Escape from Tarkov is hosting a New Year’s event that includes Twitch drops. This event takes place simultaneously with the release of patch 0.13.

Battlestate Games recently announced that it will host a Twitch Drops event for Escape from Tarkov to celebrate the upcoming New Year. This also coincides with the release of patch 0.13, the latest patch for the game. The event will begin on December 29, 2022 at 5:00 Pacific Standard Time (16:00 Moscow time) and will last until January 2023 at 5:00 Pacific Standard Time (16:00 Moscow time).

To participate in the event, players will, of course, need to purchase the game. Fortunately, Escape from Tarkov is currently on sale with a 25% discount on all levels, so those who do not have the game can purchase a copy while it is on sale. After you have successfully purchased the game, you can link your Twitch account to your Tarkov account. Once they are connected, you will be able to participate in the Escape from Tarkov New Year Twitch Drops event.

Battlestate Games mentioned that this year they are changing the way drops work. Initially, streamers could participate in 3 24-hour drop campaigns: two general days and one personal day. Now streamers can participate in six 12-hour campaigns instead:

2 12-hour periods on a Common day on December 29, 2022.

2 12-hour periods on a Common day on January 7, 2023.

2 personal 12-hour periods on two different days. The first campaign starts at 5:00 Pacific time, and the second at 17:00 Pacific time.

Players can get drops by watching any streamer playing the game on two shared days. As for specific periods, players will need to choose one of the partner streamers to watch. Players will receive various items from this event. This includes various weapons, armor, drilling rigs, equipment, barter items, cases and much more. A Reddit user has compiled a list of Twitch Drops from last year’s event, so this should give you an idea of what items to expect. If it seems big, it’s because it is. Players are constantly losing items in Tarkov, so it’s not surprising that players quickly lose items obtained in this event.

In addition to the above-mentioned event, Battlestate Games will also host its own series of broadcasts. This includes news announcements, tournaments, and more. You can check the schedule below to find out the time and dates. However, please note that the time is indicated in the schedule according to Moscow time. To convert it to PST, just subtract 11 hours.

This is all the information we have about the upcoming New Year’s event Escape from Tarkov and Twitch Drops. You can find out more about the latest patch to know what to expect from the game. Otherwise, you can check out our news articles about games to keep up to date with gaming news.