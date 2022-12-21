“Escape From Tarkov” Teaser With New Weapons and Eliminates The Side Effects of Stimulants

The creator of Escape From Tarkov Battlestate Games has revealed a new weapon for a tactical first-person shooter and removed all side effects from stimulants as the game prepares for the next vape.

The last vape occurred back in June, and since Battlestate Games usually deletes all players’ progress (including inventory, quest progress, levels, and merchant reputation) every six months, players can expect another vape before the end of December.

However, before that, Escape From Tarkov presents a series of events before the vape.

Yesterday (December 20) a number of buffs based on melee were presented in Escape From Tarkov, and today (December 21) Battlestate Games tweeted information about a new weapon — SR-2 “Heather”.

The 9×21 mm submachine gun uses the same ammunition as the SR—1MP and has been in demand by fans for many years. Earlier this year, developers teased the inclusion of weapons.

Although we don’t have a launch date for the new weapon yet, Escape From Tarkov players can currently take stimulants and not get any of the negative side effects that usually come from a number of items.

Usually, a stimulator with an L1 injector increases endurance, strength and maximum endurance, but players face a decrease in energy recovery and hydration, while an injector with a stimulator 30(b-TG) increases attention, perception and strength, but affects energy recovery and causes players to have a tremor effect. Currently, Escape From Tarkov players see only the positive effects of stimulants and not a single negative one.

Stimulants are also available from a Therapist at a lower price than usual.

Tarkov event!

In recent days, in Escape From Tarkov, merchants have been paying a lot of money for in-game tokens that can be removed from the bodies of dead players. Earlier this month, Battlestate Games announced the addition of under-barrel grenade launchers to the hardcore shooter.

Although the date of the next VAPE has not yet been announced, you can find out everything you need to know about the grandiose reset of Escape From Tarkov here.

When the next vape comes, some players will find that the early challenges in the game will be harder than usual. Last month, Battlestate Games removed the ability for players to choose servers for a specific country, getting rid of an easy way to complete complex missions.

