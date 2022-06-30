Escape from Tarkov releases update 0.12.12.30. Patch Notes

Escape From Tarkov is no stranger to massive content updates that change the rules of the game and contain additions, both unexpected and not. From relatively simple additions such as new weapons and items to brand new mechanics, EFT fans know that the developer, Battlestate Games, is not averse to keeping things secret, and something similar happened with the latest new version of the game.

Namely, Escape From Tarkov has just received a new patch 0.12.12.30, which brought with it a lot of key changes to the meta, such as a slight redesign of the motion inertia system. However, there is a whole arsenal of new weapons, as well as a significant expansion of the Lighthouse map and a key multiplayer feature that will be highly appreciated by the PvE-oriented part of the community.

The new content update was hinted at by a recent event before the cleanup of Escape From Tarkov, where players were inundated with loot wherever they turned. However, now the game’s economy has been completely rebalanced, and the player’s progress has been completely erased. To slow players down, there are three new rogue roaming bosses that will fight any player and NPCs they encounter on multiple maps of the game, including the recently updated Lighthouse. The mentioned bosses can use any available weapon while hunting targets, including new additions such as the H&K G36 and the AI AXMC sniper rifle, which makes them especially dangerous for untrained players.

However, the three new Rogue bosses are not the only new source of loot. Players can expect a significantly improved airdrop distribution system, with 4 specific types of containers dropping out randomly. Airdrop, however, can be launched using a Rocket Launcher, although it is obvious that this will alert all nearby players and non-player characters about the user’s location, highlighting the fact that Tarkov is indeed one of the most violent survival games in the world. shop.

While the wealth of new gear and features introduced in the new content update will undoubtedly please players, it’s still worth noting that the long-awaited Streets EFT level is not yet available, and it doesn’t look like its release dates will be available either. However, low-spec players will be happy to hear that Tarkov now also supports the AMD FSR upscaler, although it doesn’t seem to include support for FSR 2.0.

Finally, Battlestate Games has also started working on a special offline cooperative mode for Escape From Tarkov. However, the scope of this feature is currently limited, as it does not preserve the progress made during joint offline runs, and is only available to owners of the most expensive edition of the game “Edge of Darkness”. Thus, it seems likely that the recently announced Escape From Tarkov: Arena will be released before a special offline co-op mode is fully developed.

Escape From Tarkov is now available exclusively on PC.