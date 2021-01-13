Escape from Tarkov on PC: minimum requirements to play

We detail the minimum and recommended requirements that your PC must have in order to play Escape from Tarkov in its current beta phase and beyond.

Escape from Tarkov is a title that is gaining in popularity lately. We have had some news and updates since the opening of the closed phase of its beta in 2017, but we still do not know when it will become available permanently. Even so, we can now play it without problem on PC, a platform on which it is currently available, so below we will tell you the minimum and recommended requirements that the title asks for to be able to be moved fluently on our computer.

Minimum requirements to play Escape from Tarkov

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo, i3 2.4 GHz | AMD Athlon, Phenom II 2.6 GHz

RAM: 6 GB RAM

HDD: 8 GB free space

GPU: DX9 compatible graphics card with 1GB memory

OS: Windows 7 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 10 64 Bit

Screen resolution: 800 × 600 or better

Network: Permanent connection to broadband Internet

Escape from Tarkov PC recommended minimum requirements optimal computer

Recommended requirements to play Escape from Tarkov

CPU: Intel Core i5 / i7 3.2 GHz | AMD Athlon / Phenom II 3.6 GHz

RAM: 6 GB RAM

HDD: 8 GB free space

GPU: DX11 compatible graphics card with 2GB or more memory

OS: Windows 7 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 10 64 Bit

Screen resolution: 800 × 600 or better

Network: Permanent connection to broadband Internet

Optimal requirements for playing Escape from Tarkov

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB

HDD: SSD

It should be mentioned that Escape from Tarkov is highly dependent on available RAM and we know that it requires at least 10GB of DDR3 to run smoothly. Therefore, it would be advisable to have at least 16 GB to avoid possible problems. In addition, if we have a Core i5 and i7 of at least 3.2 GHz, along with a 2GB GPU, we will achieve a more than decent performance with an FPS rate ranging from 30 to 80 depending on the resolution and configuration.