Escape from Tarkov on PC: how to play, where to download

We tell you the keys to Escape from Tarkov that you must know to play on PC such as its price, available editions, where we can buy it and more.

With a strong inspiration from titles such as the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga, the work of the Russian studio Battlestate Games came out in closed beta last summer of 2017 and since then it has been available to be played while its managers have applied changes and improvements little by little. It has not yet been released definitively, but it has grown enormously in popularity since last year 2020 thanks to various streamers and youtubers who have played it. We can now purchase various versions of Escape from Tarkov from its official website, so below we leave them detailed and differentiated so that there is no problem.

Escape from Tarkov: how to play and where to download

Escape from Tarkov is currently only available in beta on PC. We can purchase it from the game’s official website or through other digital key sales portals, since there is no physical edition, no matter how much we have up to four different options that we leave you detailed below.

Standard Edition (€ 34.99)

Guaranteed instant access to closed beta

Digital copy preload

Basic Stash (10×28 cells)

Additional equipment at the start, including:

Alpha safe container (2х2.)

PACA soft armor (3 pcs.)

9x19mm Pst gzh (425 pcs.)

Zarya Stun Grenade (2 pcs.)

Can of beef stew (2 units)

0.6 l water bottle. (4 pieces.)

AI-2 kit (3 units)

Aseptic bandage (3 units)

Analgesics Analgin (3 units)

Immobilizing splint (4 units)

Esmarch tourniquet (2 units)

First aid kit for car (2 units)

Vaseline

Expeditionary fuel tank

Peltor ComTac 2 Headphones

Army bandage

Ripstop fabric

Woolen fabric

500 000 rubles