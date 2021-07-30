Escape from Naraka: Game Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS

Escape from Naraka is a first-person game that has been drawing attention. The action game is focused on puzzles, in which you must escape a labyrinth full of mythological creatures and other challenges, all inspired by popular Balinese legends. And this adventure took on new airs of realism, as the title received support for Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies from NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX graphics cards.

With the arrival of Ray Tracing technology to the game, it is now possible to face a more realistic look, with an improved lighting system, especially in shadows and reflections. DLSS, on the other hand, extends the frame refresh rate and generates sharper, more beautiful images, in addition to giving players the option to maximize performance and output resolution, while maintaining image quality across all native resolutions, even at 1080p.

Gamers using a GeForce RTX can enable DLSS to boost performance up to twice, with all graphics settings at full and 4K, while maintaining visual quality close to native resolution.

Escape from Naraka was released last Thursday (29), and is now available exclusively for PC, via Steam.

