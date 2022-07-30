Escape Academy: how to solve the breakthrough problem

The new indie Escape Academy game is full of quest-style puzzles that players can dive into with their heads. In the game, players take on the role of new students accepted into the Escape Academy after being vetted by the Academy director. Throughout the puzzle-filled training, players will interact with various recurring characters, such as the school principal, Jeb, and Eel.

While players will be thrown into the world of quests at the very beginning of their academic career at Escape Academy, the director will instruct the players to help in the escape of the Eel. The Eel is locked up by anti-escape scientists on a prison ship, and the player is tasked with managing the director’s mission to evacuate the Eel. Players must successfully assist the director in this attempt to complete the “Escape”.

In Escape Academy’s The Breakout puzzle, players will operate in a small room, responding and reacting to audio messages and visual streams during a prison break. Most interactions will be carried out via a radio on the central table, where players will send various 10-codes or other messages related to numbers. Unfortunately, “Escape” is the first puzzle in Escape Academy, in which progress is recorded in time by voice-over, which means that players have to wait for the answer to the question. Even if the players already know the solutions to this puzzle, most of the puzzle cannot be missed.

Escape Academy Breakthrough Solution

The following list includes all the steps required to complete The Breakout in Escape Academy. This puzzle solution will eliminate any unnecessary steps, including the steps the player must take to find out how to progress in the puzzle. The only step to collect information is step 5, since the visual hint received in the game is easier to understand than a written description of the action to be taken in step 6.

Step 1. Answer the request with 10-4 step 2. Answer with the serial number 160 Step 3. Answer the question 10-10 step 4. Answer the question 2 Step 5. On the right triangulate the position of the ship using the time on the clock and the route map of the ship. Step 6. Move to the PC to where the ship is indicated on the map in step 5. Step 7. Answer the question by typing 10-10. Step 8. Take the card with the prison data from the fax machine. .Step 9. Answer the question by typing 503. Step 10. Enter the code: 24213. Step 11. On the right wall, turn the switches so that they say: CHARGE. , turn the guided turret to the right and shoot the other three turrets.

After destroying the last turret, the player will save the Eel from the scientists opposing the escape, and the “Escape” will be completed.