Error using Apple Card for Amazon

Amazon, one of the leading shopping sites, has released the error page for those who want to use Apple Card. According to the error discovered by some users, the card system developed by Apple is not accepted. Previously, users could shop on Amazon with Apple Card.

It has been stated that as of today, users cannot use their cards and cannot register them in the system. It is among the information that the cards previously added to the system have been removed.

Apple Card not available for Amazon

Apple Card, which has been in use by users for a long time, uses the Mastercard infrastructure that is valid worldwide. For this reason, it is possible to use the card in many shopping sites. However, on Amazon, one of the most valuable companies in the world, shopping cannot be made with the card in question.

According to the reports, Apple is not the reason for not being able to pay with Apple Card on Amazon. This shows that the problem is caused by Amazon. However, there is no information about whether the step was taken on purpose or not.

On the other hand, it is stated that other cards in other Mastercard infrastructure can be registered in the Amazon system. Thus, it became clear that the problem only covered Apple Cards.

Developed by Apple and Goldman Sachs Investment Bank, Apple Card also provides advantages in some negotiated points. Many people started using Apple Cards, especially due to 2 percent refunds made at large companies.



