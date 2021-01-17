Error that breaks the computer in Windows 10

Microsoft is working on fixing a strange bug that corrupted hard drives in Windows 10 without even clicking on the file. Microsoft, while acknowledging the error, made explanations about the interesting error.

Windows 10 crashes on its own

Microsoft has announced plans to fix a strange Windows 10 error that could corrupt a hard drive just by looking at an icon. Security researcher Jonas L warned about the error for the first time and called it a “bad vulnerability.”

Attackers can hide this specially crafted line inside a ZIP file, folder, or even a simple Windows shortcut. All a Windows 10 user needs to do is extract the ZIP file or “view without clicking” the folder containing a malicious shortcut, and it will automatically trigger the corruption of the hard drive.

Will Dormann, a vulnerability analyst at the CERT Coordination Center (CERT / CC), confirmed the findings and stated that there may be more ways to trigger NTFS corruption. Dormann also said the vulnerability has existed in Windows 10 for nearly three years.

Seems like it can also be triggered when you paste the command in the URL of a browser except ie so far pic.twitter.com/7XsGhrowps — Siam Alam (@Slmi0xC) January 15, 2021

Another user explained that the code “C: /: $ i30: $ bitmap” causes the same error when pasted into the address bar of the internet browser. The general issue was also discussed in the title opened in the Microsoft Forum.

Note: The above code is written for information purposes, it is not suitable to try.