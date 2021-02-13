Error in drama after showing a scene with a cigarette

Bridgerton has managed to gain massive popularity on the Netflix platform with its incredible historical drama, but, it seems that the show has shown some historical errors about it. In what year were cigarettes made?

Eloise Bridgerton (played by Claudia Jessie) is a fan favorite of the Bridgerton cast and it’s easy to see why. But, there is a poignant scene that highlights a historical inaccuracy in the show.

While this was a moving scene alongside her brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), it did highlight a major historical inaccuracy in Bridgerton. Tobacco was used primarily in pipes and cigars in the United States until cigarettes were first introduced in the early 1800s.

Recall that Bridgerton is set in 1813 in London and chain smoking via cigarettes was not introduced to England until the 1830s after the product got its name in France.

So the show evidences a huge historical mistake, as Eloise would not have been able to smoke for another two decades when they became accessible in the UK.

Despite the errors that have been found in Bridgerton, viewers of the Netflix platform are eager to see its second season after it has been confirmed.